Last year saw increase in travel receipts and in spending per trip

Provisional figures from the Bank of Greece showed a 13 percent increase in travel receipts over the first 11 months of 2019, to 17.86 billion euros, against 15.81 billion a year earlier.

Incoming tourism grew 4 percent in the same period to 30.65 million people, up from 29.46 million in January-November 2018. Therefore the travel surplus amounted to 15.37 billion euros against 13.87 billion in 2018.

The rise in travel receipts is not only attributed to growth in visitor numbers, but also to the increase in average spending per trip by 8.7 percent year-on-year, BoG data showed.