US urges Ankara to halt drilling operations off Cyprus

The United Sates is “deeply concerned” by Turkey’s drilling operations off Cyprus, including plans to dispatch the drill ship Yavuz south of Limassol, a State Department spokesman has said, urging Turkish authorities to halt these operations.

“This provocative step raises tensions in the region. We urge Turkish authorities to halt these operations,” the spokesperson said during a press briefing in Washington.

The spokesman reiterated the US position that only the Republic of Cyprus can assert maritime claims from the territory of Cyprus.