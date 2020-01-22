Greek parliament elects former top judge Sakellaropoulou President of the Republic

Greece’s parliament elected former Council of State head Katerina Sakellaropoulou as the country’s next president on Wednesday, a largely ceremonial role that also brings with it limited political powers.



Sakellaropoulou, 63, won the support of 261 lawmakers in the 300-seated parliament. She was backed by lawmakers from ruling New Democracy, leftist SYRIZA opposition and the center-left Movement for Change alliance (KINAL).



She will serve 5 years starting on March 13, when incumbent president Prokopis Pavlopoulos’ term comes to an end.



Sakellaropoulou will be Greece’s first female head of state.



House speaker Kostas Tasoulas will visit the Council of State at 1.30 p.m. to formally announce the outcome of the vote to Greece’s incoming head of state.