NGOs urge Greek gov’t to restore health coverage for migrants

Seventeen humanitarian organizations on Tuesday sent a joint letter to Migration and Asylum Minister Notis Mitarakis expressing their concern over the fact that thousands of asylum seekers and their children have no access to public health care.



In a letter, the organizations warned against the government’s recent decision to stop granting social security numbers (AMKA) to newly arriving migrants.



They urged Mitarakis to restore the measure or, alternatively, to activate the temporary insurance and health care number for foreign nationals.



Furthermore, the NGOs backed the government’s pursuit of more burden-sharing from other EU states in managing the reception and distribution of asylum seekers.



The letter was signed by ActionAid, Arsis, Doctors of the World, the Danish Refugee Council, The Network for Children’s Rights, The Center for Research on Women’s Issues “Diotima,” the Greek Council for Refugees, Elix, Hellenic League for Human Rights, the International Rescue Committee, HIAS Greece, HumanRights360, Bee Network, Praksis, Refugee Support Aegean, Solidarity Now, and Terre Des Hommes Hellas. [ANA-MPA]