Tourist arrivals from Finland seen up in 2020

A further 10 percent increase is expected in Finnish tourist arrivals to Greece in 2020, following an 11.5 percent increase in 2019, when 322,549 Finns had visited Greece by November 30.



According to official figures from the Association of Finnish Tourist Agents, in 2019 (also for the first time in the history of the association) Greece surpassed Spain in sales of tourist packages, accounting for 35 percent of total sales.



The figures were released during the 2020 MATKA Nordic Travel Fair which was held at the Messukeskus Exhibition Center in Helsinki from January 16-20.



The Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO) attended the fair along with 700 exhibitors around the world, while visitors exceeded 68,000. [ANA-MPA]