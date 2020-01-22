Kidnapped crew members of Greek tanker released

The eight crew members of the Greek-flagged tanker Happy Lady – among them five Greek nationals – who had been abducted by pirates in an attack near the coast of Cameroon were released on Wednesday.



The tanker was attacked while anchored two nautical miles from Limboh port in Cameroon on December 21.



The five Greeks include the 45-year-old captain of the ship, a 26-year-old lieutenant, a 38-year-old engineer and two sea cadets, aged 20 and 21.



The Greek sailors are currently at a Cameroon hospital for general medical examinations, after which they are to immediately return to Greece.



Shipping and Island Policy Minister Yiannis Plakiotakis welcomed the release of the Greek seamen.



“The coordinated efforts bore fruit. I wish them a safe trip back to Greece and to their families,” he said. [ANA-MPA]