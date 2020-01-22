Lambrakis, Polychronopoulos, Tzavaras | Athens | January 22

Musicians Harris Lambrakis, Spyros Polychronopoulos and Vassilis Tzavaras will appear on stage at TV Control Center (KET) in the downtown district of Kypseli on Wednesday, January 22. Joining forces for the first time, the artists will present an improvised set with Lambrakis on the ney and keyboards, Polychronopoulos on laptop and Tzavaras on the guitar and keyboards. Each with their own distinct background, the show promises to be a fascinating one, spanning ambient sounds to post-rock outbursts and fragments of white noise. The concert starts at 9 p.m and admission costs 6 euros. For advanced bookings, call KET at 213.004.0496. For more information, visit www.polychorosket.gr.



TV Control Center (KET), 91A Kyprou & 35A Sikinou, Kypseli