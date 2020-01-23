Opera Chaotique | Athens | January 24

Surrealist cabaret act Opera Chaotique, comprising George Tziouvaras, aka Tenorman, and Chris Koutsogiannis, aka Voodoo Drummer, will perform their latest show, “These Greeks are Crazy,” at El Convento del Arte in the heart of the Metaxourgeio neighborhood in downtown Athens on Friday, January 24. The two musicians have created a type of show they describe as Dionysian Cabaret, which among other things mixes cabaret aesthetics with elements of ancient culture. They have created a unique universe which embraces comedy, tragedy, punk, jazz and many more elements. The title, “These Greeks are Crazy,” alludes to the French comic book “Asterix” and specifically a characteristic phrase the fearless Gaulish warrior’s friend Obelix would often utter to express his confusion toward foreign cultures. The show begins at 10 p.m. and the doors open 30 minutes earlier. Food and drinks are available at the venue. Tickets cost 8 euros. For more information and bookings, call El Convento del Arte at 210.520.0602.



El Convento del Arte, 7 Virginia Benaki, Metaxourgeio