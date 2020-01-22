Bank robber Passaris convicted in absentia to multiple life sentences
The convictions were for seven charges of attempted manslaughter and three robberies.
An Athens appeals court on Wednesday handed down four life sentences and another 49-year term to the notorious bank robber Kostas Passaris, who is serving multiple life sentences in Romania.
The court rejected calls for leniency requested by Passaris’ lawyer, accepting the prosecutor’s claim that there was no doubt that the defendant was behind all the stated offenses.