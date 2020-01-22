Stretcher-bearers to strike on Thursday

Greece’s state hospitals will be without stretcher-bearers on Thursday as the union representing them has called a 24-hour strike to protest understaffing and a lack of state funding.



In a statement, the union said the shortages of stretcher-bearers at Greek hospitals and medical centers is “frightening,” with 60 percent of positions unfilled following cuts, retirements and transfers to other public sector jobs over the years.

According to the union, only two or three stretcher-bearers are available for each shift at major hospitals that receive more than 1,000 patients a day.

As a result of the shortfalls, often the relatives or friends accompanying the patients being brought to hospitals end up pitching in to help out, the union claimed.