Police arrest suspect over dozens of car thefts
Online
The man, about whom no further details were released, was arrested on Monday shortly after breaking into a parked car in Exarchia.
Police on Wednesday were questioning a foreign national believed to behind the theft of at least 33 vehicles in the upscale Athens neighborhood of Kolonaki and the northern suburb of Maroussi.
The man, about whom no further details were released, was arrested on Monday shortly after breaking into a parked car in Exarchia.
Officers are seeking another two suspected accomplices.