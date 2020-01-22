Wind to lease ADMIE fiber-optics infrastructure

Athens-listed Independent Power Transmission Operator (ADMIE) on Tuesday announced the signing of a 15-year contract to lease out its fiber-optics grid to telecommunications supplier Wind Hellas, in its first step toward becoming active in the wholesale telecommunications market.



The contract provides for the leasing of fiber-optics infrastructure in sections of the ADMIE network in mainland Greece adding up to 1,600 kilometers.



This will be conducted through ADMIE’s subsidiary “Grid Network,” set up in January 2019 to utilize the fiber-optics network of the power grid company that has a total length of 2,700 kilometers, with the potential for a total length of 12,000 km across the country.