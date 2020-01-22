Mitsotakis' scheduled meetings at Davos World Economic Forum

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will address two events and meet with investors during his visit to the annual World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos, Switzerland, between January 23 ando 24.

The following meetings will be held either as part of the WEF, or on the sidelines of the forum, which is devoted to global warming (all in Athens time):

THURSDAY, January 23

- 12.30, the PM will chat with history professor Niall Ferguson before an audience (live streaming)

- 15.30, he will speak at a panel on "Seeking a Green New Deal"; panelists include EU Commission Executive VP for the European Green Deal Frans Timmermans, and Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte (live streaming)

- 17.45, meeting with German Federal Minister of Defence and CDU leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer

- 18.30, meeting with French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire

FRIDAY, January 24

- 10.30, meeting with the president of the Venezuelan National Assembly and interim president Juan Guaido

- 11.15, meeting with Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani

During his visit, Mitsotakis will also hold private meetings with investors and with top-level managers of large foreign companies, including Microsoft, ENEL, Visa Europe, Bloomberg, Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), Heineken, and Google (European, Middle East and African division).

