ATHEX: Stock market index edges ever higher

Despite the slight drop of the banks index on Wednesday, the benchmark and the majority of stocks on the Greek bourse continued their rise, led by mid-caps, albeit at a slower pace than in previous days. This has taken the main index to another five-year record high after the seventh straight day of gains.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 942.92 points, adding 0.07 percent to Tuesday’s 942.27 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.06 percent to 2,354.21 points and the mid-cap index improved 1.25 percent.

The banks index eased 0.29 percent, with Eurobank falling 1.04 percent, Piraeus sliding 0.60 percent and Alpha slipping 0.16 percent, while National improved 0.69 percent. Ellaktor outperformed, growing 3.08 percent, and OPAP earned 2.08 percent, as ADMIE Holdings dropped 1.21 percent and Aegean Air contracted 1.11 percent.

In total 70 stocks headed higher, 44 endured losses and 26 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 77.8 million euros, down from Tuesday’s 120.4 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange declined 0.37 percent to close at 67.61 points.