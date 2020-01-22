Railway security is on the right track

Security on the Greek railway network is improving according to the latest data by Eurostat, as all kinds of accidents are on the wane.

Although accident figures do change from year to year, there is a clear trend toward fewer serious incidents on Greece’s railways. This is attributed to the modernization of the network and to the rapid decline in services provided, particularly after the country’s entry into the bailout mechanism and during the financial crisis.

Eurostat data showed that the number of serious railway accidents dropped from 70 in 2006 to 24 in 2018, or a 65 percent reduction over those 12 years.