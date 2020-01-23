Poet Katerina Anghelaki-Rooke to be buried in Egina on Thursday

The funeral service for acclaimed Greek poet Katerina Anghelaki-Rooke, who died Tuesday aged 81, will be held at Panagitsa church on the island of Egina at 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Anghelaki-Rooke will be buried next to her husband, British classicist Rodney Rooke, to whom she was married for 43 years until his death in 2007.

The Greek Ministry of Interior will assume the cost of the services, following a request by the Culture minister.

[ΑΝΑ-ΜPΑ]