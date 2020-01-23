Europe's biggest robotics festival, Robotex, to be held in Athens in April

File photo

Europe's biggest festival and competition revolving around robotics, Robotex, will be held in Athens on April 4-5, 2020, at the municipality of Athens' Serafeio Conference Center.

In the course of this annual event, there will be robotics competitions, speeches and seminars pertaining to robotics, attracting tens of thousands of visitors from almost 50 different countries.

Open robotics competitions are the heart of the festival and are based on internationally accepted standards.

Teams that have created their own robot and wish to compete with it can participate in the event. Apart from that, if an individual has not built a robot but is interested in robotics, they can participate as audience for the competitions, speeches and seminars and come into contact with new technologies and specialists of the robotics domain.



There are three competition categories, based on age: Level A for children up to 12yrs old, B for teenagers up to 17 yrs old and Level C for adults and college students.

Researchers, engineers and business experts in the field of robotics will share their insights and experience with the public in relevant presentations and discussions.

Robotex started out in Estonia to become a worldwide event and has so far run in more than ten countries.

The detailed scheduling is not available yet, but will be published soon on http://robotex.gr/. Entrance to the festival is free for all.

[ANA-MPA]