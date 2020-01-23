PM meets Microsoft president at company's pavilion in Davos

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday proposed the use of digital technology for showcasing Greece's cultural heritage and archaeological wealth during a visit at Microsoft's pavilion in Davos.

The proposal was made to the company's President Brad Smith, who showed a series of innovative technological applications that link the digital era with green technologies.

Mitsotakis said that Microsoft could visit a major archaeological site, such as Olympia, and table a proposal to the Greek government on how digital technology could be used to enhance the overall experience of visitors.

Smith said that the proposal is something that interests Microsoft, which invests in programmes of this kind.

They also discussed the possibility of holding the next Microsoft Data Center in Greece.