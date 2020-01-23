Authorities seize 1.2 tonnes of cannabis in Piraeus

Greece’s Financial Crimes Squad (SDOE) announced on Thursday it had seized 1.2 tonnes of processed cannabis inside a container at the port of Piraeus.

Authorities believe the container came from the Maltese-flagged freighter Cartagena Trader, which left Beirut on 21 December 2019 and was heading to Misrata, Libya.

A search of the cargo revealed that a total of 520 cartons containing date pulp were hiding 6,304 packages of processed cannabis, weighing a total of 1 ton and 257 kilos. The cargo had been labelled as “food products.”

The seizure was made after Greek authorities received a tip from the United States' Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

No arrests have yet been made relating to the cargo but the investigation is ongoing to uncover the senders and recipients of the drugs.