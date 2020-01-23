Greece’s Council of State ruled that a 39-year-old Russian national suspected of bitcoin fraud and wanted by three countries will first be extradited to France.

Alexander Vinnik, known as Mr Bitcoin, is accused in the United States of being the mastermind of a four-billion-dollar bitcoin laundering ring.

France and Russia have also sought his extradition on lesser fraud charges. Greek courts have approved requests by all three countries, meaning Justice Minister Konstantinos Tsiaras would determine Vinnik’s fate.

The court found that it is up to the Minister of Justice to choose the country to which a suspect sought by more than one state will be extradited.

It also rejected his request to annul Tsiaras’ decision to be extradited first to France, then to the US and lastly to his own country, Russia.

The court was also of the opinion if Vinnik was first extradited to Russia, it is very unlikely he would then be extradited to other countries.