Cityscapes | Athens | January 24 - February 5

Cityscapes, a photo exhibition whose main theme is big urban centers and their architecture, will be on display at Blank Wall Gallery in the Kypseli neighborhood of downtown Athens from January 24 to February 5. The images focus on the colors, shapes and volumes that are characteristic of the cities depicted, highlighting just how insignificantly small their human inhabitants are by comparison. The exhibition features the work of 119 photographers from all over the world. Opening hours are Mondays to Wednesdays and Fridays from 4.30 to 9.30 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 2.30 p.m. For more information, visit www.blankwallgallery.com.

Blank Wall Gallery, 55 Fokionos Negri, tel 211.405.2138, mob 694.386.8124

