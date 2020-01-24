WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Greek Internationals | Athens | January 25

The Greek Film Archive is hosting an event titled “Greek Internationals,” featuring seven short foreign-language films by young Greek directors, on January 25. The films are in English, French, Danish and Arabic and have all been awarded at the Short Film Festival in Drama. Screenings start at 5 p.m. For more information, please call 210.360.9695 or 210.361.2046.

Greek Film Archive, 48 Iera Odos & Megalou Alexandrou

