Greece mulls new bond issue in coming weeks

Greece is considering issuing a new bond in the coming weeks, its first attempt to tap bond markets this year, a Greek government official has told Reuters.



“Greece is considering a new bond issue in the next, coming weeks,” the official said on condition of anonymity.



“It will be a long-term issue,” the official added, without providing further details.



Outlining its funding strategy for 2020, Greece’s debt agency PDMA said in December it could tap bond markets this year to borrow 4 to 8 billion euros.



Its main goals this year will be to improve the liquidity of its yield curve, enhance its investor base toward more real money players and maintain regular market operations, PDMA has said.



[Reuters]