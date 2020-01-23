ATHEX: Stocks end seven-day rising streak

Many investors opted to sit out Thursday’s trading session at Athinon Avenue ahead of Friday night’s verdict by Fitch on Greece’s rating and outlook, with sellers putting an end to the benchmark’s seven-session rising streak.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 939.17 points, shedding 0.40 percent from Wednesday’s 942.92 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.21 percent to 2,349.36 points, while the small-cap index expanded 0.26 percent.

The banks index rebounded 0.17 percent, as Eurobank improved 1.50 percent and Alpha earned 0.16 percent, while National was down 0.95 percent and Piraeus conceded 0.91 percent.

Ellaktor slumped 2.95 percent, Mytilineos fell 1.47 percent and Terna Energy parted with 1.21 percent. EYDAP grew 0.53 percent.

In total 42 stocks secured gains, 60 suffered losses and 32 remained unchanged.

Turnover was the lowest of the last 14 sessions, amounting to 48.6 million euros, down from Wednesday’s 77.8 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange declined 0.68 percent to close at 67.15 points.