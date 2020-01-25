How public is healthcare?COMMENT
Data compiled by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development indicate that Greeks cover 35 percent of their health costs out of their own pockets (compared to an OECD member-country average of 21 percent).
The findings of the Paris-based organization suggest that protests in Greece against the privatization of the country’s public health system are, for the most part, pretextual.
Healthcare has already been privatized to a significant extent, if in a disorderly and silent manner.
What is needed is clever and meaningful ways to reinforce the national health system so that it can fulfill citizens’ genuine needs.