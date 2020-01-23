US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt told the Athens Energy Dialogues 2020 event on Thursday that his country warmly supports Greece’s cooperation with Cyprus and Israel on the EastMed natural gas pipeline that forms part of the US strategy in the region.

Pyatt said the pipeline is a far-reaching project that is fully adjusted to the energy strategy of the US in the Eastern Mediterranean, emphasizing his country’s interest in the strategic space of the region. Commenting on Turkey’s attitude, Pyatt said Washington has great confidence in Greece’s stabilizing role in the region.

He went on to note that the State Department envoy for energy issues has visited Israel, Greece and Cyprus more times than any other place in the world. He also referred time and again to the “exceptionally successful” meeting Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had in Washington with US President Donald Trump, noting that “the energy issues were at the core of the PM’s meetings in the US.”

The ambassador praised Greece’s role in the diversification of energy sources in general, and referred to the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) and the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB), as well as the prospects for the development of a hub market with the offshore liquefied natural gas station at Alexandroupoli.

