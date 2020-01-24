The battle for the 1.8-billion-euro Athens Metro Line 4 project that is up for grabs has just started.

Kathimerini understands that both consortiums left in the tender submitted complaints against each other late last week, with each demanding their rival’s exclusion from the process, or at least the reduction of their opponent’s score regarding its technical offer.

Their aim is to gain an edge over the other when the financial bids are also opened, determining the preferred bidder.

The two consortiums that continue to lay claim to one of the biggest projects in Europe are those of Avax, Ghella and Alstom Transport, and Aktor, Ansaldo and Hitachi Rail Italy.

A few days ago the management of Attiko Metro gave the nod for the resumption of the tender process with the opening of the technical offers and their inspection.

It is in this context that the complaints have been submitted, which are unlikely to be the last given the size of the project; the group that lands it will automatically enjoy a huge financial advantage for a number of years.