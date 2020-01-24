Mitsotakis discusses primary surplus target, defense issues with top French, German ministers

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday breached the issue of reducing Greece's primary surplus targets as well as the so-called "smoothing mechanism," namely how surpluses are accrued from one accounting year to the next, during his meeting with French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

The two also discussed the economy and investments forum on Greece's economy, that will be held in Paris on January 29, when Mitsotakis is scheduled to meet French President Emmanuel Macron.

Also at Davos, Mitsotakis met with German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, with whom he discussed security in the Mediterranean, the situation in Libya and Turkey's activities in the region.