Senior Turkish diplomat posts Ankara's positions on Aegean islands

A senior official from Turkey’s foreign Ministry reiterated on Thursday the country’s long-standing position on its disputes with Greece, with a special reference to Ankara's arguments for the demilitarization of Greece’s eastern Aegean islands.

Cagatay Erciyes, a senior Turkish Foreign Ministry official, linked from his Twitter account to a ministry webpage that presents Ankara’s views on the Aegean.

“One of the basic issues between Turkey and Greece in the Aegean Sea is the demilitarized status of the Eastern Aegean Islands. The Eastern Aegean Islands are demilitarized by several international agreements which impose legal obligations binding upon Greece,” the ministry’s webpage claims, and continues to list several treaties.

“The above mentioned international treaties which are in force and thus binding upon Greece strictly forbid the militarization of Eastern Aegean Islands and bring legal obligations and responsibilities to Greece,” it adds.