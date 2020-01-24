One dead, one injured in motorcycle-bus collision in eastern Attica

A motorcycle driver was killed and his passenger was seriously injured on Friday morning when their vehicle collided with a tourist bus on Schistou highway, near the port town of Skaramangas, in eastern Attica.

The driver was transferred to the local Thriasio hospital where doctors confirmed his death. The second man is being treated in the same hospital.

No further details were immediately available on the identity of the victim or the circumstances surrounding the accident.

In a separate road accident, police said an elderly man who was hit by a car on Poseidonos avenue in southern Athens on Thursday night, died this morning.