US envoy 'optimistic' 2020 will bring more American investments

More American investments are expected in Greece in 2020 as Greece pushes through with privatizations, US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt said at an event of the American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce in Athens on Thursday night.

“I’m optimistic that 2020 is going to bring significant American investment and big ticket projects like the privatization of key ports, starting with Alexandroupoli and Volos, as well as other energy and tourism infrastructure projects including Hellenikon, one of the biggest American investments ever to come to Greece, and of course, to continue building on our fantastic success of ONEX’s project in Syros to see the revival of the shipyard at Elefsina,” he said.

“We are very committed to building on the positive investment announcements from Pfizer, Cisco, Deloitte and further growth of the American corporate presence in northern Greece,” he added.

In his address, Development and Investment Minister Adonis Georgiadis noted the new momentum in US investments, focusing on meetings with large US companies that the prime minister had in Washington.

As a result, one of the largest US renewable energy companies will open an office in Athens in two weeks and plans to invest half a billion dollars in Greece by 2020, he said.

He also referred to the vote by the US Congress in late 2019 for Greece's inclusion in the countries funded by the Development Finance Corporation (DFC).

"This means that US companies that want to invest in Greece can secure equity and guarantees in order to have lower interest rates on the financing of their investments in our country," he said.