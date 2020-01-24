Suspect arrested in connection with 69 supermarket thefts, robberies in Athens

Police said Friday it had arrested a 29-year-old man near Omonoia square in central Athens who it believes was involved in dozens of supermarket robberies.

The suspect, a Georgian national, was arrested during a robbery in a supermarket in the area on Wednesday, police said.

He entered the store, removed products from the shelves and was on his way out when a security guard saw him. When he tried to stop him, the suspect threatened him with a syringe he was holding.

Officers who were passing by noticed the incident and managed to overpower the suspect.

Authorities said they have connected the man with 51 thefts and 18 robberies in different supermarket chains.

The suspect will be led before a prosecutor on Friday.