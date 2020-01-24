Athens hospital holds drill for handling coronavirus case

The Attikon University General Hospital on Friday held a drill to prepare for the handling of a possible coronavirus 2019-nCoV case, with the participation of the Greek ambulance service (EKAB).

Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias was briefed on its results by the head of the National Public Health Organisation, Panagiotis Arkoumaneas, on Friday afternoon, as well as the organization's action plan in case of an infection.



Although the risk of an outbreak of the new virus in Greece is considered low, the National Health Organization (EODY) has preemptively sent out instructions this week for the early detection of suspicious cases.

“According to current data as well as the guidelines of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, the risk of an outbreak is considered low,” EODY said in a statement.



However, EODY stressed that it remains vigilant regarding the risks of potential outbreaks among travelers. To this end, it said that it has already published information and guidelines for travelers, as well as for points of entry into the country and hospitals.