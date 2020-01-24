Foreign investors upbeat on Greek outlook, gov’t sources say

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' presence at the annual World Economic Forum at Davos, Switzerland, has confirmed the change of Greece’s status after the 10-year economic crisis in the eyes of foreign investors, government sources said Friday.



On top of his participation in two events on the official agenda and his interviews with foreign media (Bloomberg, Politico), Mitsotakis held more than 17 bilateral meetings with leading political and business officials attending the forum.



The Greek premier met among others with Microsoft President Brad Smith, Matt Brittin, president of EMEA Business and Operations for Google, Francesco Starace, CEO and general manager of Enel Group, Bloomberg Chairman Peter T. Grauner, Charlotte Mary Hogg, CEO at Visa Europe, WEF founder Klaus Schwab, the CEO of Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) Tadashi Maeda, and Heineken CFO Laurence Debroux.



Government sources said foreign investors appeared upbeat over the conservative government’s determination to bring down tax rates, curb bureaucracy and promote structural reforms.