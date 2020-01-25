Artemis Chatzigiannaki | Athens | To February 3

Greek painter Artemis Chatzigiannaki is taking part in the group exhibition “The Spirit of the 60,” which is centered around the city of Athens during the 1960s, at The Art Foundation (TAF), an innovative multipurpose culture space in the heart of the city, through February 3. Chatzigiannaki’s watercolors take the viewer back to a time when Athens was a fast-growing metropolis and enthusiasm and optimism could be felt in its every corner. Entrance is free. Opening hours are Mondays to Sundays from 10.30 a.m. to 3 a.m.

TAF, 5 Normanou, tel 210.323.8757