Dine Athens | Athens | January 27 - February 16

Athens Restaurant Week, also known as “Dine Athens,” organized by Alpha Bank, is launching its 2020 edition on January 27. Over the course of three weeks, locals and visitors will have the opportunity to dine at a selection of Athens’ best restaurants at considerably reduced prices and take part in gastronomical events such as cooking masterclasses and winetastings. A total of 120 restaurants, which focus on Mediterranean or exotic cuisine, have been selected to take part in this culinary event. Pre-bookings are required for meals and events. Dine Athens offers fixed-priced lunch or dinner menus ranging from 15 to 60 euros. Bookings can be made online at www.dineathens.gr.