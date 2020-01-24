AO – BC: An Audiovisual Diary | Athens | To February 1

Funded by a partnership grant between NEON and the Outset Contemporary Art Fund, “AO – BC: An Audiovisual Diary,” a group exhibition co-organized by nonprofit contemporary art institution State of Concept and the Athens School of Fine Arts, is taking place until February 1 at State of Concept’s permanent location in downtown Athens. The exhibition focuses on artistic influences in Greece in the years between the end of the Olympic Games in 2004 and the onset of the Greek economic crisis in 2010, and how they have shaped the country’s heritage. Opening hours are Wednesdays to Fridays from 4.30 to 8.30 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.neon.org.gr/en or www.stateofconcept.org.

State of Concept, 19 Botsari Tousa, tel 213.031.8576