Condor bought out by Polish Aviation Group

Condor Airlines, the German low-cost carrier that flies to 15 Greek airports from spring to fall, has been acquired by the Polish Aviation Group (PGL), which is the owner of LOT Polish Airlines, PGL announced on Friday.



The transaction is expected to be completed by April once customary antitrust approvals are obtained and Condor exits the protective shield proceedings it entered in Germany after the demise of its former owner, British group Thomas Cook.



Every year, around 9.4 million passengers fly with Condor from eight German airports to around 90 destinations in Europe, Africa and America.