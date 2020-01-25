Greece takes positive strides in 2019 in transparency

Greece improved its standing in 2019 in Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), which measures perceived levels of public sector corruption, determined by expert assessments and opinion surveys.

Accordingly, Greece rose to 60th from 67th place in 2018 out of 180 countries.

Transparency International attributed the improvement to the reforms to tackle corruption that were implemented in the second half of 2019. It also noted the establishment of the National Transparency Authority last year.

Greece was one of the few countries that made progress in tackling corruption.