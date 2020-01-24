Parliament votes to change election law
Online
Greece’s parliament has approved a proposal by the country’s conservative government to abolish an election system based on proportional representation.
Greece’s parliament has approved a proposal by the country’s conservative government to abolish an election system based on proportional representation.
The proposal, which gathered 163 votes from New Democracy and Greek Solution MPs, fell short of the 200 votes needed for the changes to take effect ahead of the next general election. 121 lawmakers voted against.