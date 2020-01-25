Fresh attacks on government websites raise concerns

Concerns were raised on Friday after Greek government websites were targeted by hackers on Thursday for a second time within just a few days, fueling calls for stronger cyber protection.

Despite speculation that the hackers could have been from Turkey, a government official said yesterday that it is very difficult to ascertain who the culprits were.

Thursday’s attacks impacted the websites of the prime minister and the ministries of Foreign Affairs, Tourism, Economy, Environment and Energy.



Government spokesman Stelios Petsas said they were distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks.