ATHEX: Trading week draws to close with another 5-year high

Expectations of an upgrade by Fitch Ratings on Friday night resulted in a fresh buying spree at the Greek bourse during the day, with the benchmark up 1 percent to a new 61-month high.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 948.64 points, adding 1.01 percent to Thursday’s 939.17 points. On a weekly basis it grew 1.54 percent in its third consecutive week of gains.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.70 percent to 2,365.84 points and the banks index earned 0.28 percent.

All but four blue chips headed north, with Public Power Corporation surging 3.15 percent, Viohalco jumping 2.84 percent, GEK Terna improving 2.43 percent, Piraeus Bank grabbing 2.15 percent, ADMIE Holdings collecting 2.06 percent and Lamda Development rising 2.05 percent.

In total 79 stocks reported gains, 28 took losses and 31 stayed put.

Turnover came to 61.7 million euros, up from Thursday’s 48.6 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange advanced 0.64 percent to close at 67.58 points.