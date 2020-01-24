Minimum wage hike has not hurt employment

The increase in the minimum wage introduced by the previous government last February has not had a negative impact on employment, Alpha Bank said in a report on Friday, thereby lending its support to the current government’s plans for a further increase in harmony with its election pledges.

In the period from 2012 to 2019, "employment has shown steadily positive rates, while, particularly in 2019, it appears that the increase in the minimum wage has not affected it negatively," the bank’s weekly financial bulletin on the matter said.