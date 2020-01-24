BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

Minimum wage hike has not hurt employment

TAGS: Economy

The increase in the minimum wage introduced by the previous government last February has not had a negative impact on employment, Alpha Bank said in a report on Friday, thereby lending its support to the current government’s plans for a further increase in harmony with its election pledges.

In the period from 2012 to 2019, "employment has shown steadily positive rates, while, particularly in 2019, it appears that the increase in the minimum wage has not affected it negatively," the bank’s weekly financial bulletin on the matter said.

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 