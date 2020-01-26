The passage of the new electoral law last week ties up the three major institutional loose ends the government had to deal with, following the constitutional review and the election of a new president of the republic. The completion of this triptych clears the political horizon for the government’s four-year term.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis presented the prospect of political stability in Greece as a guarantee for investors. With a clear majority in Parliament and no electoral temptations looming, the government has the time and all the political capital it needs to tackle the big issues. How it does this will be judged at the next general election in July 2023.

Any thought of wasting this capital on an electoral surprise would be damaging to the country.