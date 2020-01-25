Christos Stylianides appointed global champion of education by ECW

Former European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management, Christos Stylianides, was appointed global champion for education in emergencies by Education Cannot Wait (ECW), a global fund supporting education in emergencies and protracted crises.

The appointment is shared with former UNESCO Director-General Irina Bokova.

The two new Global Champions “will support the growing global movement to deliver quality, inclusive education to more than 75 million children and youth worldwide that are missing out on the hope, opportunity and protection of an education,” the fund said in a press release,” the fund said in a press release on Friday.

“I am delighted that Irina Bokova and Christos Stylianides have accepted to serve in the important advocacy role of ECW Global Champion for Education in Emergencies,” said Rt. Hon. Gordon Brown, United Nations Special Envoy for Global Education and Chair of Education Cannot Wait High-Level Steering Group.

“They will be great assets to our shared cause for the United Nations and the 75 million children and youth around the world whose education is disrupted by crises.”