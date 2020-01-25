Larco miners protest selloff plans with Athens rally

Hundreds of miners gathered outside Parliament in downtown Athens on Saturday to protest plans to liquidate and sell state-owned ferronickel production firm Larco. The European Commission in November said that it was taking Greece to the European Court of Justice over its failure to recover 135.8 million euros of illegal state aid to the company. Larco owes 340 million euros in unpaid bills to Greek power utility Public Power Corporation, has no environmental licensing and needs to pay 50 million euros in fines for environmental violations, according to Energy Minister Kostis Hatzidakis. Saturday's rally caused traffic jams in downtown Athens and disrupted public transportation. [Orestis Panagiotou/ANA-MPA]