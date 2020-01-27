Mandra flood trial to resume Tuesday

The trial of local authority officials accused of negligence in connection with the deadly floods that devastated Mandra, western Attica, in 2017, is to resume at an Athens misdemeanors court on Tuesday.

It began last Friday in the presence of dozens of relatives of the flood’s 25 victims while key suspects, including former Attica Governor Rena Dourou, were conspicuous in her absence.

The charges faced by local, regional authority and town planning officials include manslaughter through neglect, bodily harm, provoking floods through neglect, violating construction regulations and breach of duty.