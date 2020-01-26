MONDAY

Finance Minister Christos Staikouras will attend a board meeting of the Professional Chamber of Athens at 6 p.m.

The National Center for Public Administration and Local Government (EKDDA) and the Finance Ministry hold a presentation of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) report on budget execution from 2008 to 2019. At the EKKDA’s Cosmas Psychopedis Auditorium, 211 Pireos, Tavros, Athens. (Info: www.ekdd.gr)

Deputy ministers for Foreign Affairs Kostas Fragoyiannis, Energy Gerasimos Thomas and of Development Yiannis Tsakiris conduct an official visit to Japan. Until Wednesday.

TUESDAY

Public hospital workers hold a five-hour work stoppage and a rally outside the Labor Ministry at 11 a.m.

The American Association of Petroleum Geologists’ Europe regional conference opens at the Hotel Novotel Athenes, 4 Michail Voda, Athens. (Info: erc.aapg.org/2020)

The 11th IT Service Management Conference is held at 16 Tzaferi, Gazi, Athens. (Info: www.seeitsmc.gr)

WEDNESDAY

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis travels to Paris, where he will meet with French President Emanuel Macron.

The French-Greek Chamber of Commerce and Industry is organizing a series of meetings in Paris in the context of its investment forum titled “Greece a Strategic Factor in Southeastern Europe: Trust is Reborn.” The forum is taking place under the auspices of the ministries of Foreign Affairs and Tourism, in cooperation with the Paris Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the French Foreign Trade Advisers (CCEF).

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will meet with European Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi in Brussels.

The Public Debt Management Agency will auction 26-week treasury bills, maturing on July 31, adding up to 375 million euros.

HR Professional organizes its Learning & Development Conference 2020 at the Dais Conference Center, 151 Mesoghion, Paradeisos Maroussi, Athens. (Info: www.learninganddevelopment.gr)

Athens-listed Iktinos holds an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders.

THURSDAY

The Slide2Open Shipping Finance conference is held at the Divani Caravel hotel, 2 Vassileos Alexandrou, Athens, with speakers including Maritime Affairs Minister Yiannis Plakiotakis. (Info: www.slide2open.net/en/shippingfinance2020)

The 28th Agrotica exhibition opens at the Thessaloniki International Exhibition Center. To Sunday. (Info: agrotica.helexpo.gr)

The Convenience Retailing Conference is held at OTEAcademy, Pelika & Spartis, Maroussi, Athens. (Info: www.-convenienceretailingconference.gr)

The Management, Public Administration and Local Government Department of the Hellenic Management Association (EEDE) organizes a conference “Toward a Modern, Growth-Minded and Friendly State,” at the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry, 7 Academias. To Friday. (Info: www.eede.gr)

Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publish December’s readings of its producer price index in industry.

Listed company Mouzakis holds an extraordinary general meeting.

FRIDAY

The New Life Expowedding 2020 opens at the Mediterranean expo Center (MEC) in Paiania, eastern Attica. To February 3. (Info: www.newlife-expo.gr)

In the context of the Agrotica exhibition in Thessaloniki, the Center for Renewable Energy Sources (CRES) is organizing an event on “Biomass and Agricultural Sector,” at 10 a.m. (Info: www.cres.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will issue its November statics on road traffic accidents and on turnover in retail trade.