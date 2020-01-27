Police probe blast outside shipping executive's home in Piraeus

Police on Monday were investigating an explosion, provoked by a homemade device comprising gas canisters, that occured outside a building in Piraeus, causing damage but no injuries.

According to sources, the house belongs to a shipping firm executive

Witnesses reported seeing two assailants who arrieved at the scene on a motorcycle and had their faces covered.

The attack follows a similar one in Piraeus earlier this month, comprising a device made of gas canisters and a jerry can of petrol, which had targeted a shipping firm.

It remained unclear whether the executive targeted in Monday's attack worked for the firm targeted in the previous assault which caused minor damage.