Health minister to discuss coronavirus with Chinese ambassador Zhang Qiyue

Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias is to meet the Chinese Ambassador to Greece, Zhang Qiyue, on Monday regarding the response to the deadly coronarivus.

The virus, which broke out in Wuhan, central China, has killed more than 80 people and infected thousands globally, most of them in China.

Cases have also been reported in Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Thailand and the United States, as well as Australia, Canada, France, Japan, Malaysia, Nepal, Singapore, South Korea and Vietnam, though no deaths have been reported outside China.